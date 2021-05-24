Engineering and science need more women

There is a need for more women to join the engineering science and technology field.

These were the sentiments shared by Fiji National University’s Vice-Chancellor Tessa Price during a women’s empowerment workshop in Labasa.

Price says engineering and science are currently male-dominated fields.

“But of course some areas we are still under-represented, no surprise, trade, engineering, some of the stiff subjects. There’s more work to be done, you are our teachers, you need to be encouraging a female and a male student to apply equally”.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says only 10% of women are in Chief Executive positions in Fiji.

“Similarly only 20% of women hold positions in boards and committees whether they are chairs or board members which means 80% of Chief Executive Officers are still men, even in Parliament, there are nine women and 42 men, if we look at the percentage, initially, it started off with 22% and now it’s 17.06%.”

Kumar says 50% of the population are women however they are not actively involved in leadership roles, and has urged women to take up the challenge.