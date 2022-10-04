Energy transition is critical: Rakuita

Pacific Community SPC Principal Strategic Lead – Pacific Women, Mereseini Rakuita.

The Pacific Community (SPC) is working with many development partners to implement energy transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy in the region.

This is the focus of the three-day Clean Energy Workshop and Pacific Women in Energy Conference, which was launched in Suva today.

Pacific Community SPC Principal Strategic Lead – Pacific Women, Mereseini Rakuita says stakeholders will learn and discuss progress towards clean, reliable and affordable energy in the region.

“To realize 100 percent energy access and ultimately to achieve carbon neutral economies in our region. The current energy crisis further emphasizes climate change challenges as the greatest challenge for our Blue Pacific and the need to continue to make a consolidated effort towards less reliance on fossil fuels.”

The first-ever Clean Energy Workshop and Pacific Women in Energy Conference was launched at the Holiday Inn in Suva today.