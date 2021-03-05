End of State of Natural Disaster in the North commemorated

A thanksgiving service was held in Labasa yesterday afternoon to mark the end of the 80 days of State of Natural Disaster in the Northern Division.

Held at the Nasea Methodist Church, the service saw the attendance of those involved in the restoration and rehabilitation for TC Yasa and TC Ana.

A minute of silence was observed to remember the lives of three individuals who passed away while being part of the disaster relief operation.

They are electricians Tawake Talemaibau William Bucece, Vikash Prasad and civil servant Kotoyawa Marawa.

Minister for Defence and Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu and Permanent Secretary David Kolitagane was also part of the thanksgiving service.

Seruiratu says while the declaration period has ended, work on the ground continues.

He says they have achieved a lot during the 80 day period and there are also lessons to learn from the operation.