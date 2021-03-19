End hoarding of vaccines Fiji says

Fiji continues to lead the Pacific region calling on global bodies to include island countries in the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete made this statement following reports of vaccine hoarding by first world countries that affect the developing countries access to it.

He says Fiji like other developing countries must continue to raise its voice against such action.

Article continues after advertisement

“These are first world countries that are hoarding vaccines from one another. This is becoming a grab across the world and that is something that countries such as ours are really pushing on the diplomatic and on the global stage that we can’t have that. Every country is affected whether you’re big or small and therefore vaccine equity is something that we all push for.”

Fiji through close liaison with stakeholders and international partners is punching above its weight in ensuring Fijians do not miss out on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Waqainabete says they are working towards their target of vaccinating 650,000 Fijians and this will be boosted with the 88,000 doses that will be arriving under the COVAX Facility.