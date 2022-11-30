Empowering women is crucial: Akbar

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Empowering women is crucial, and the support of our men is very important in helping to empower women to establish income-generating activities.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar while officiating at the handing over of equipment for the income-generating project of the Nasea Arya Samaj Mahila Mandal in Labasa.

She says through this project, use the opportunity given to diversify further into other meaningful and rewarding income-generating activities.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says these income-generating projects had an important role in progressing Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment and as a way to empower them to combat social problems affecting their community.

She also urged all the members to invest the money they got for their future needs and to extend their business.