Empowering women has positive flow on effects: Clement

If you empower one woman, that trickles down.

This is the sentiment of Australian author and former editor in chief of Vogue Australia Kirstie Clement who will be making the keynote address at tonight’s Women in Business Awards in Suva.

Clement has praised the Women in Business awards initiative which she believes helps send the message that the work that’s being done are not unseen but are being recognized.

“We still have to be aware there are issues around women with pay parity, sexual harassment. We haven’t fixed it yet but we are making inroads and in my career, once you start to put women into middle management, onto boards, if they’re entrepreneurs of their own, who will hire and mentor women, it becomes natural that we redress the balance.”

Clements served as editor-in-chief of Vogue Australia for thirteen years from 1999 to 2012.

She has also served as a features editor for Harpers Bazaar Australia.

Clement met members of the Women in Business during a Breakfast networking this morning in Suva.

A total of 10 awards recognizing women in business this year will be given out tonight.

400 guests are expected to attend the WIB “Emeralds and Diamonds” Awards at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva tonight.