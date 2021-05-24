Employment survey underway

The Ministry of Employment is undertaking a survey to determine how many Fijians have been re-employed following the opening of the international border.

Minister, Parveen Kumar says the team is on the ground and data will be available soon.

Kumar says the opening of the border has started to reduce unemployment rates, which have been high since last April.

Article continues after advertisement

“My team is on the ground. Within one or two weeks we will know the number of workers that have gone back to work. We need to know how many of them were at home and because of the opening are back at work.”

Kumar says they have received nothing but positive feedback.

Thousands of Fijians who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic are slowly returning to work.