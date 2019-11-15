Employment Ministry takes steps to protect workers

From the outset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry for Employment has proactively sought to lessen the pain felt by both employers and their employees.

In a statement the Ministry says that it is ensuring that job losses are minimized and that all guarantees made to workers –– including paid leave –– is fulfilled.

The Employment Ministry is also encouraging measures such as revised working schedules, working-from-home where possible, and conditional reemployment guarantees.

Minister for Employment Parveen Kumar says the Labour Officers within the Ministry are well positioned to assist employers and employees.

Kumar stressed the need for collaboration between employers, their employees, and the Ministry.

He says that COVID-19 presents the biggest economic challenge in living history for Fijians adding that they have consulted business people and employees throughout Fiji, and they are acutely aware that these are difficult times for all parties involved, particularly in travel-related industries.

Kumar says Fijians must work together to find solutions that are as fair as possible –– while also positioning our economy to be able to rev back up as quickly as possible once the threat of coronavirus has subsided.