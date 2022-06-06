Employment Ministry shocked to hear claims

The recruitment or selection process for the Seasonal Worker Program and Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme needs to be reviewed.

This was a plea put forward by a few district representatives from Lau during the Provincial Council meeting last week.

Vatoa Village Headman, Jone Talainilotu claims that some villagers have completed the registration process, secured passports, as well as medical and fitness tests in 2017, yet, no update has been received from the Employment Ministry to date.

“A few officers from the Employment Ministry came to Vatoa a few years back to conduct registrations and other tests. Almost every villager who registered gave their passport fee to these officers, to lodge their passport applications on their behalf. To date, we haven’t received any words or updates from the Ministry.”

However, Senior Employment Officer Ropate Tomu says it’s surprising to hear these concerns and the Ministry is working towards rectifying them.

Labour Officer Kelemete Qiodravu during the discussions clarified that overseas employers will carry out the selection, and not the employment officers.

“Once Fijians register, submit all the required documents and complete all the training, their names will be placed in the work-ready pool. We will then furnish these names to the employers either in Australia or New Zealand once we receive a request from them. They will go through the list and will select those they think has the potential to execute the required duties.”

The Ministry has also confirmed that there is no age limit for Fijians who want to apply for the Pacific Labour Mobility program, as initially, the maximum age was set at 45.

Now it’s open and anyone can apply for the program as long as they can fulfil the required duties as per the employer’s standards and expectations.