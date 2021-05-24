Home

News

Employment Ministry clears the air on work schemes

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 4, 2022 11:16 am
The Ministry of Employment says there is no cost for Fijians to register to be part of the Pacific Labour Scheme.

The Ministry of Employment says there is no cost for Fijians to register to be part of the Pacific Labour Scheme.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Osea Cawaru says eligible Fijians who are interested in joining the Pacific Labor Scheme Program to register only with any of the Ministry’s offices at ‘no cost’ and not to register with any other agent or individual.

He adds that the Ministry through the National Employment Centre is following a stringent process to ensure that they continue to provide dedicated and committed workers under the scheme.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier this week a total of sixty-five selected Fijian workers under the Pacific Labour Scheme concluded their pre-departure briefing and will leave for Australia.

These workers will be engaged with a new employer, Whales Regional Workforce (WRW) in Victoria, Australia in the Meat Industry for a three-year contract.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.