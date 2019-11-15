Employment ministries works to ensure labor compliance

The Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations last night reveals that $4.3m was recovered in the last financial year and has been paid out to workers.

Minister Parveen Kumar says his ministry conducted an extensive inspection around the country to ensure labor compliance.

He adds that the ministry made huge recovery on different labor and employment issues in the last financial year.

Article continues after advertisement

For the last financial year the compliance section of my ministry has conducted a total of 3907 labor compliance inspection and investigated and settle 3034 labor complaints registered with my ministry for non-compliance issues on wages due, annual leave, overtime and meal allowance. The total recovery for the last financial year stands at $4.3m which has been paid out to the workers.

Kumar adds that they’re working with the Health Ministry to ensure all workers at sea ports, airports and public health facilities are safe from any outbreak of COVID-19, meningococcal or other diseases.

As the relevant ministry on OHS meeting ensures that our workers at these ports of entry and their health and safety are always protected.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister is expected to make a ministerial statement during this week’s parliament session to update parliament on COVID-19.