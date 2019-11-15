Employers warned to abide by the regulation

The Ministry of Employment continues to be inundated with COVID-19 complaints.

These are on matters such as non-payment of statutory leave entitlements and other entitlements under the Employment Relations Act 2007.

The Employment Minister says there are certain companies who they have liaised with that are not willing to comply with the law.

Parveen Kumar says employers must understand that under the Employment Relation Act, what they can and cannot do is limited, and this must be respected during this current crisis.

“But there are few cases where we have to deal with companies they are a bit hesitant to agree on the law itself. But as I’ve said earlier on and I want to reiterate that the Employment Relation Act is in place.”

Kumar says they continue to receive reports of some employers using COVID-19 as an excuse for violating the Employment Relation Act.

“My plea is for employers to abide by their obligations and to comply with all the provisions of the Employment Relations Act. The COVID-19 pandemic in no way or form changes any of this provision and obligations to the law of your employees.”

The Minister says the nationwide workplace survey that will start today will also highlight if employers are breaching the employment act, and those that continue to breach the law will be taken to task.