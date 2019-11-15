Employers urged to prioritize informal sector

The Government is concerned about all unemployed Fijians especially those who are not part and parcel of the Fiji National Provident Fund.

While announcing the latest recruits of the Stronger Together Job Support Scheme – Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Kahiyum says the government’s first preference are those working in the informal sector.

Sayed-Khaiyum says potential employers interested in the job scheme should not forget about giving these Fijians a chance.

“ You know who might be selling boiled ivi or selling coconut, vegetables or mithai or whatever it is by the roadside in specific places – they no longer have customers because people may no longer work there. And they also don’t have FNPF to fall back upon because they are part of the informal sector.”

In excess of 500 Fijians have been recruited under round one of the new job Scheme.

The AG says they received a lot of positive response from several companies across Fiji.

Meanwhile, under the Unemployment Assistance Initiative, a total of $133.6m has been paid out.

Of this government has paid out $46m including $30.6m from the COVID-19 response budget and so far $15.4 from the 2020/2021 budget.