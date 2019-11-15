Employers raise concerning issues with Minister

The Employment Ministry will look to put together a policy that will seek to address employee attitude problems in work places.

This is following complaints from various employers around the country.

The complaints, amongst many others, include not turning up to work on time, failure to inform employers if not coming to work, abuse of leave and failure to formally hand in resignation when leaving to work elsewhere.

Article continues after advertisement

In a recent talanoa session with the Labasa Business Community, Minister for Employment Parveen Kumar heard of various challenges businesses were facing with regard to workers attitude.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce, President Satish Kumar shared the same sentiments saying it’s straining the employer’s employee relationship.

The moment you are binded by a contract and all of a sudden they come to work and they disappear and all the business community will agree that this is happening. They disappear and they don’t come to work. It costs us money and time to bring them and train them and all of a sudden they disappear.

Minister Kumar says with the assistance of the business community in Fiji, they will look to draw up a policy that will address these issues.

This has been a complain throughout our consultation on workers not attending to work on time without notification they just stay back. This are some of the discussion that we are having in all towns and cities with all business community.

The Community Outreach and Talanoa session started in the Western Division on Monday and ended in Savusavu on Friday