Employers Federation labels 2020/2021 budget as favorable

The new budget allows the Fijian economy to restart and grow.

This was highlighted by the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti while speaking on last Friday’s budget announcement.

Batiweti says the reduction of taxes and duties on certain items and the removal of the business license has announced in the budget has created a level playing field for all businesses.

He adds that most employers had asked for the 5 percent FNPF contribution to remain.

The reduction of mandatory employer and employee FNPF contributions to 5 percent is extended through to 31st December 2021.

“Government listened and the government has provided that avenue for them. There are some that want to go back to that 10 percent and they get a 150 percent tax incentive that they can take advantage of. So it’s all good for everyone, good for the private sector and the individual.”

Batiweti says the budget is favourable is more of a stimulus than revenue earning budget.