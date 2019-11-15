Home

News

Employees begin drive to assist redundant workers

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 31, 2020 7:45 am

Employees at a telemarketing centre, Pac Leader Pacific have decided to get together and lend a helping hand to those who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Events Coordinator Jovesa Naituku highlighted that they hope to collect as much as they can during the 2 week COVID-19 assistance drive and the donations collected will go towards families whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic.

 

“So the drive will actually happen for two weeks after which the collected amount will then be matched by our Melbourne Office and then we will give it to our communities that have been impacted.”

Naituku highlighted that the assistance will be directed towards those who were once employed at the call centre, then later sought work elsewhere and now due to COVID-19 have been made redundant.

