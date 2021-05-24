Home

News

Emotional moment for staff at Octopus Resort

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 30, 2022 12:30 pm

It was an emotional moment for the staff and management of Octopus Resort in Yasawa, welcoming guests after two and half years.

As visitors got off the boat, they were treated to a big Bula welcome, and serenaded by staff, marking the resumption of business.

Chief Executive Dave Good says many of them couldn’t hold back their tears.

Article continues after advertisement

“Watching them singing today, seeing the guests come back, you know I had a couple of tears in my eyes I must admit and I’m just so glad that Fiji is open and people are coming back.”


Staff and management of Octopus Resort in Yasawa, welcoming guests after two and half years.

Good says the majority of staff are from Nawalaki Village in Yasawa and the restart of the industry means they are able to earn a steady income.

Housekeeping Manager Repeka Lotukotawa who has been with the resort for 13 years says many of them are still trying to come to terms with finally having guests.

Lotukotawa says it had been tough without a job during the height of the pandemic and they are happy to be back doing what they love.

98 staff are employed at Octopus Resort which had a pre-pandemic workforce of 120 employees.


Staff and management of Octopus Resort in Yasawa, welcoming guests after two and half years.

 

