Emissions continue to hinder goals

[Source: UNDRR]

Emissions continue to outweigh mitigation measures, resulting in an increase in the frequency and intensity of catastrophic events.

It continues to hinder the progress of the Sendai Framework 2030 agenda.

This is noted in the Bali Agenda for Resilience, released at the conclusion of the 2022 Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Bali, Indonesia.

There has been a call upon governments to honour the commitments made during COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland last November, which were to drastically enhance financing for and support adaptation and resilience.

According to the agenda, there is an urgent need to scale up disaster risk reduction as part of the solution to address the climate emergency while raising and meeting climate ambition.

The agenda also notes that people are affected differently by disasters and this calls for a participatory and human rights-based approach to include all under a principle of “nothing about us without us” in disaster risk reduction planning and implementation.