Emergency weight restriction on Crossing

Emergency temporary weight restriction of five tonnes has been placed on the Navala Village Crossing along Navala Road in Ba.

The restriction is effective immediately due to the significant damage on one of the arm core culvert.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the crossing will also be temporarily closed for repairs from 8pm to 7am on Wednesday.

The FRA adds following the repairs on Wednesday the five tonnes weight restriction will remain in effect until Sunday 18th April.

It says an assessment will be made next Saturday before an update will be provided.

This is an emergency closure that will allow FRA maintenance contractors to carry out necessary Crossing Deck repairs.

The FRA warns during this time, there will be no access around the affected section but there are alternatives via other routes.

Alternative routes are Nausori Highland and Bukuya Road.

Traffic controllers will be placed at strategic junctions to direct motorists.

Motorists are requested to plan their travel accordingly.