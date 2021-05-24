Home

News

Emergency water carting to maritime islands commences

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 8, 2021 3:48 pm

Emergency water carting has commenced in villages in Malolo this week.

This is being taken care of by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, through the Office of the Commissioner Western Division.

According to the Office of Commissioner Western, these villages are currently facing water shortages as a result of a prolonged dry spell in parts of the Western Division.

Article continues after advertisement

Earlier in the week, the West team commenced water carting to villages in Malolo with 100,000 litres already supplied to the villages of Yaro and Solevu, including the Solevu Health Centre.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu says this exercise aligns to the Government’s commitment to ensuring that all Fijians have adequate access to clean and safe drinking water.

Seruiratu says in also ensuring that no one was left behind in accessing services provided by Government, it was only right that these maritime communities also had access to water made available under the Ministry’s Emergency Water Supply (EWS) programme.

Divisional Commissioner Western Mesake Ledua says the supply of emergency water would continue next week to the remaining villages of Yanuya and Tavua in Malolo and to the island of Vatulele.

The West team is also currently monitoring the situation in Yasawa.

Ledua says this stock of emergency water is expected to sustain these communities for the next three months.

