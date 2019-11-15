Emergency services to resume body retrieval at landslide site

National Disaster Management Minister Jone Usamate says the search for a person who was trapped in today’s landslide will resume tomorrow.

Speaking tonight from the National Emergency Operations Centre, Usamate went over the details of the tragic accident that led to the loss of multiple lives.

At three in the afternoon today, the emergency crew received a call to inspect a landslide at Mau village in Namosi.

This is the same location where the Island Quarry operates.

On confirmation on the ground and in collaboration with the Fiji Police Force, the Minister confirmed that two lives were lost while one person remained trapped from the landslide.

A total of four persons were at the site during the incident with one lucky to escape.

In consultation with Police and the National Fire Authority, the rescue mission was called off because of the deteriorating weather.

The Minister says efforts to retrieve the body will resume once the weather clears as they are also mindful of the lives of the first responders.

He also says with the team still on the site, they are monitoring movements on the soil and assessing that with the anticipated heavy rain, this could potentially be a hazard for the first responders.

Usamate calling on the general public to adhere to warnings and refrain from walking in floodwaters and areas prone to disaster.

The Weather Office he says has confirmed heavy rain will continue this weekend, and he is also reminding the public to refrain from attempting to cross flooded rivers or work in areas that will put lives at risk.