Emergency power shut downs, critical safety measure

[File Photo]

Energy Fiji Limited says a 30 to 40 minute power shutdown inconvenience is nothing compared to keeping Fijians safe.

Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel, says customers must be patient and understanding as they endure the temporary power shut-offs when they occur.

Over 100 reports of broken service mains, which connect customers to their power poles, have been received over the last two months.

He adds that, as per their safety protocols, power to the affected area is shut off immediately to avoid the loss of life.

Patel says they work to restore the affected areas’ power supply as soon as possible after their technical teams arrive, isolate the broken consumer wires, and remedy the fault.

He says when these breaks occur, their highest priority is to protect Fijians, and they take all necessary measures possible to prevent injury or loss of life by someone accidentally coming into contact with a live wire.

The EFL Chief Executive says service mains are susceptible to natural elements like rain, wind, and sun, and customers must have them regularly inspected for wear and tear by registered electrical contractors.