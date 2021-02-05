Emergency operations not a problem in the North says Minister

The Minister for Health has assured Fijians in Vanua Levu they should not worry about accessing emergency operations.

Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete highlighted this, as there are still landslips along Vanua Levu’s main highway following TC Ana.

This has affected movements in the North including the route to the Labasa Hospital.

Dr. Waqainabete says cases that are usually referred to the Labasa hospital will now be treated at Nabouwalu and Savusavu hospital.

“We are running hospitals in terms of surgery, off status, and diabetes, pediatric in both Nabouwalu and Savusavu hospitals.

Labasa is the northern division’s main hospital.