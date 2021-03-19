Home

Emergency desilting to be done in the western division

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 30, 2021 9:26 am

The Ministry of Waterways has partnered with private sector companies for the desilting of rivers and creeks in the West.

It will help mitigate flooding that is affecting several communities along the rivers and other waterways.

The work has received the green light from the Department of Lands.

The Environment Ministry has also approved an Environmental Impact Assessment.

Work will also be undertaken in other divisions.

 

