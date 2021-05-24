Embrace the spirit of caring during this festive season: President

We must ensure that no one is left behind during these difficult and trying times, especially with the challenges brought by COVID-19.

This was the message shared by the President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere while speaking at the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka last night.

Ratu Katonivere says with Christmas just around the corner, this is our time to share resources and love with our fellow citizens.

The President says the annual event hosted by Tanoa Hotel Group marks the beginning of the festive season and is a testament to the commitment of showing true hospitality and Christmas spirit in the face of adversity.

Tanoa Hotel Group Area General Manager Narend Kumar says that having the Head of State was a morale booster for them as they anticipate the restart of the tourism industry.

Children from the Loloma Home were present at the event and were given early Christmas gifts.