Elimination of violence against women is everyone’s responsibility

The elimination of violence against women and children is the responsibility of every Fijian says the Police Force.

Director Strategic Planning for Police, SSP Aporosa Lutunauga says there’s been a shift in the percentage of women and children in criminal data.

At a joint submission to the Public Accounts Committee yesterday, Lutunauga says this can be attributed to the changes in legislation on women and child-related cases.

Article continues after advertisement

“This new and revised law has brought about the increased commitment of enforcement and monitoring by law enforcement and advocacy agencies. The Fiji Police has incorporated a cabinet approved five year restructure and reform that will enable the increase of staff that will, in turn, entice better disposition of manpower to the many demand related areas such as frontline operations and investigations.”

He says the new structure will have a specialized family protection unit in all the thirty-five police stations across the country.

“These units will see the merging of the current sexual offence unit and the juvenile bureau to specifically address crime against women and children from the frontline. We are on phase two the restructure.

Public Accounts Committee member, Vijendra Prakash says it’s crucial the new structure is implemented quickly.

“It is the responsibility of everyone to try and see that we are able to control this crime especially on vulnerable members of our community. It is indeed a very sad thing to hear in the news and also on the newspapers on daily basis or weekly where we see such shameful crime committed and we don’t know how much of that may have been committed yet not reported.”

Meanwhile, a recent Government research has found that violence against women is highly prevalent in the i-Taukei community.

The Ministry of Women has joined the i-Taukei Affairs Board to address the growing issue of violence against women, which is mostly reported from rural areas.