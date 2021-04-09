Elimination of Marijuana an uphill battle: Tui Naceva

The cultivation and sale of marijuana top the agenda for almost all the Vanua meetings in Kadavu.

Tui Naceva Jona Bainivalu says due to multiple raids over the years, traditional leaders together with police have been discussing solutions to the issue which has been an uphill battle.

He adds they are trying to change the public perception about Kadavu.

“We’ve been labeled the Marijuana Island by people from outside and it’s ruining the good reputation of many people on this island. People have stigmatized Kadavu. Nowadays, if you say you’re from here, people think you have a marijuana plantation or something like that.”

During a presentation, Police encouraged the development of sporting and farming activities on the island.

The Roko Tui Kadavu along with the Vanua is also helping villagers develop their spiritual lives by engaging church leaders to keep people on the right track.