Eliminating wasteful patterns of food consumption is critical

Establishing a roadmap to ensure all Fijians have access to secure, safe and nutritious food over the next decade is critical.

Permanent Secretary for Fisheries, Pene Baleinabuli, highlighted this during the virtual National Food Systems dialogue.

Baleinabuli says this needs to start with the elimination of wasteful patterns of food consumption.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this will require a transition towards diets which are healthier and more nature positive, economically equitable and socially just.

The United Nations Food Systems Summit also provides solution-based approach on how Fiji can manage its vast Exclusive Economic Zone to ensure it is able to provide for our socio-economic needs for current and future generations.

The Permanent Secretary says this will also help address the high incidences of Non-Communicable Diseases in Fiji which is recognised as a serious health threat a long with the COVID-19 pandemic.