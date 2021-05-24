Eleven Ministers resign from the Methodist Church

Eleven preachers have left the Methodist Church after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Methodist Church of Fiji has clarified that a total of eleven ministers have left on their own accord and were not laid off by the church.

Methodist Church Communication Secretary Reverend Wilfred Regunamada says a deadline was set for all their Ministers to get vaccinated or they would be given the choice to leave if they refused.

“And in between that deadline, the church continued to call and ask them if they had changed their decision. So those who have not changed and made their decision, the church in the various circuits or the divisions that they were in, farewelled them very well. “

Reverend Regunamada says the positions left vacant have been quickly filled by other lay preachers and theology students within the church.