Electronic registration of information continues

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 6, 2021 10:06 am

The Ministry of Economy’s Data Entry Team together with the Police Force is continuing the electronic registration of household information.

The team is also registering the needs of the households that are going into isolation.

The team has also started work on data entry and the verification for the lockdown community at PRB Natokowaqa Housing in Lautoka.

There are about 138 families in the cordoned off area.

Round one of household delivery packs is expected to start this afternoon or tomorrow morning.

This is because the registration of household information and their needs, must be entered in the list.

Around 11, 500 groceries and essential packs have been distributed to those in targeted lockdown and home isolation to date.

The Fijian Government has distributed over 41, 000 food ration, grocery, essential items, and household packs to date.

