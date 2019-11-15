Electrification project commissioned at Tuvavatu settlement

Good news for people living in Tuvavatu settlement in Rakiraki today as they now finally have electricity.

While commissioning the rural electrification project today, Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says that having electricity improves the livelihood of everyone.

165 people including the elderly will benefit from the project.

According to Usamate, a few years ago the community wanted to have access to the EFL grid however they had to pay a substantial amount.

However he says the government has paid the full cost of this development.

The total cost of the project was $480,000.

To date more than 25,000 Fijian households have benefitted from the the rural electrification project.