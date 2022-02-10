Electricity subsidy extended

The Electricity Subsidy for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises have been extended to ease the financial burden caused by COVID-19.

The subsidy will now run until the end of the current financial year, meaning it is valid until 31st July 2022.

In a statement, the Fijian government says MSMEs have been hit the hardest and need more breathing room to grow and do well, resulting in the extension of the relief assistance.

During this period, MSMEs, with a turnover of less than $1.25 million which were paying commercial electricity rates, will pay residential rates, with the Government subsiding the difference.

2,376 businesses have already been approved for Business Electricity Subsidies.

Applications are open for others to join as well.