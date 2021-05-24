Home

News

Electricity restored in the West

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 13, 2022 11:15 am

Electricity has now been restored in the Western Division.

According to Energy Fiji Limited CEO, Hasmukh Patel says their teams were able to identify the fault on the 132,000-volt transmission line and repair it.

Patel says a landslide caused the 132,000-volt transmission line that evacuates power supply from the Wailoa and Nadarivatu Hydro Power Stations to trip and de-energize on Saturday, causing a Western Division blackout.

He adds that EFL had to use its available thermal generation in the Western Viti Levu to ration and supply the electricity in the Western Division.

The EFL CEO says they are in the process of restoring power lines that have been affected due to the adverse weather conditions, subject to having access to these faulty areas, weather conditions, and receding water levels.

EFL has anticipated that the power supply to the remaining affected areas will be fully restored by the end of this week.

