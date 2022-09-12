Electricity for every home by 2026: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the commissioning of a grid extension project in Dreketi

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he is committed to extending electricity access to every home in Fiji by 2026.

This, he says, will mean going to great lengths to reach the most rural and maritime communities and also even extending the national grid.

In other areas, the Prime Minister says they are deploying solutions like solar power.

He has assured that whatever measure is needed, the government will supply it because there is no distance they will not go to serve the needs of the people, and no Fijian will be left behind.

Speaking at the commissioning of a grid extension project in Dreketi this morning, Bainaimarama says as the government energizes Fiji, it’s also moving the country towards net-zero carbon emissions.

Already, most of our energy in Fiji comes from renewable sources, especially dams that generate hydro-electric power.

He says over the next few decades’ government plans to move towards other forms of renewable energy, like solar and wind.

The Prime Minister says with the right policies, sufficient investments, and political will, this will create cheaper, more stable, and cleaner energy for every Fijian household.