News

Electrical fault disrupts water supply

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 29, 2021 10:07 am
Thousands of people along the Suva Nausori corridor are without water. [File Photo]

Thousands of people along the Suva Nausori corridor are without water.

Water Authority of Fiji says there is low to no water supply due to electrical issues leaving the Waila Water Plant without power.

It says with the clear water pumps off, the Raralevu, Wainibuku and Upper Tovata systems are impacted.

This is affecting resident in Raralevu, Rewa, Wainibuku, Kalabu, Nasinu, Tovata, Tacirua, Colo-i-Suva and Flagstaff Suva.

WAF is urging all Fijians to practice resilience and store water for at least five to seven days in case of unexpected disruptions due to natural disasters.

