Electoral landscape equal for all

Opposition parties have been told to stop implying that the electoral framework in Fiji has been designed to favour FijiFirst.

Acting Attorney General, Faiyaz Koya while speaking in parliament denied any special treatment for the ruling party.

“They somehow seem to insinuate that everything is skewered towards FijiFirst. It’s not, there is a level playing field for everybody. It’s not a different set of rules for us and a different set of rules for you. It’s the same set of rules that we are governed by.”

Koya adds that the National Federation Party and the Social Democratic Liberal Party should look inward to try and figure out why they have lost two consecutive elections.

“If there aren’t numbers for them, is that our fault? It’s not, it’s their own problem. You create the monster when you’re asking people certain things andnot telling them the truth. You can’t turn around and blame us just because you’re sitting on the other side. We are not to blame. It’s you, your policies put you in that seat. “

Koya also defended the 2014 and 2018 General Elections saying they were conducted transparently and was accepted internationally.