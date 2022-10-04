Electoral Commission receives indelible ink

The Electoral Commission today received 5,500 bottles of indelible ink from the High Commissioner of India

The Electoral Commission today received 5,500 bottles of indelible ink from the High Commissioner of India to be used in the 2022 General Election.

The ink will be used to place a mark on a voter’s finger to indicate that they have voted, a critical element of Fiji’s voting process which serves as a confirmation of a vote.

Electoral Commission Chair Mukesh Nand says the 5,500 bottles of indelible ink received amounts to approximately $320,000.

Article continues after advertisement

“It also verifies and ensures that a person is able to only vote once. Therefore, helping uphold the principle of one person, one vote, and one value.”

Nand says the Electoral Commission together with the Fijian Elections Office is doing everything to ensure all preparations are on par to deliver a free, fair, and credible election.

The EC Chair also thanked the Indian High Commissioner for their assistance in providing the indelible ink.