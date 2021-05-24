Home

Electoral Commission dismisses HOPE appeal

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
March 14, 2022 4:00 pm
HOPE Leader, Tupou Draunidalo.

The Electoral Commission has dismissed Humanity Opportunity Prosperity Equality Party or HOPE’s appeal against its deregistration.

The Commission received an appeal from HOPE Leader, Tupou Draunidalo, under section 30 of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013 to challenge the Registrar of Political Parties’ February 10th decision.

The Commission conducted a hearing on February 25th after receiving the appeal, whereby Draunidalo provided submissions regarding the appeal.

In her appeal, Draunidalo says she is unable to secure the services of any audit firm and therefore the party can not comply with the law in submitting audited financial accounts for the financial year 2022.

She says the Registrar could have used his discretion and instead could have applied for the accounts to be audited by the Auditor-General or another auditor of his choice.

Draunidalo says the Electoral Commission should set aside the Registrar’s decision to de-register HOPE.

In response, the Registrar says HOPE failed to give the audited account and 60 days under Section 19 2 (c) of the Act was exhausted without any remedy.

After hearing from both parties, the Electoral Commission has noted that HOPE contravened section 26(2) of the Act and it does not find the Registrar acted unreasonably, having allowed the party over seven months to remedy the breach.

The meeting was chaired by Electoral Commission member, Jawahar Lal after chairperson, Mukesh Nand had recused himself from the hearing on the grounds that his (Nand) law firm was currently handling another matter, involving Draunidalo.

