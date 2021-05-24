Home

Election recruitment drive begins tomorrow

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 18, 2022 5:00 pm
Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.[Source: FEO]

The recruitment drive for the 2022 General Election will begin tomorrow.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this is a face-to-face recruitment drive for those who want to work in the upcoming Election.

Saneem highlights these recruitments are done based on bookings, a requirement due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

“All those who are interested in applying for these positions, for now, will have to book and attend to these venues. If you do not have a booking, you will not be allowed to enter the venue – period.”

Saneem adds the booking numbers so far are encouraging.

In the Central Division, the Fijian Elections Office has so far received 1094 bookings, 629 in the West and 208 in the Northern Division.

The recruitment will take place at the FEO’s Saint Stephens Building in Suva, Divisional Office in Lautoka and at Labasa’s Civic Center.

Saneem is advising the applicants to bring all the necessary documents when coming to the drive.

The drive will continue until February.

