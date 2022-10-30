Elections office ready for December 14

[Source: FEO/ Facebook]

The Electoral Commission has this afternoon assured that the Fijian Elections Office is now ready for the 2022 General Election on December 14th.

This morning, the Prime Minister conveyed the election date to His Excellency the President.

Electoral Commission Chair, Mukesh Nand says the FEO has concluded all its election preparations.

He says with the announcement made; postal voting registration is now open.

“Every registered Fijians voter who is overseas will be required to apply for postal vote. And postal voting application forms can be accessed on services.feo.org.fj.”

Nand says the writ of election will be issued tomorrow.

The Electoral Commission also states that Fijians who still intend to vote and have not registered yet can still access any registration venue as registration will be halted once the writ is issued.

He says political party registration will also be seized immediately after the writ is issued tomorrow.

He says following the issue of the writ, the candidate nomination will also be open.

The Electoral Commission says the last day for candidate nominations will be at 12pm on November 14th and anyone intending to withdraw a nomination must do so by 12pm the following day.

He adds that there will be 855 polling venues and 630 pre-poll venues around the country with 7541 staff.

He says the training of election officers has been successfully completed.

He says on Election Day, voting will begin at 7.30 am and close at 6pm.