News

Election complaints portal launched

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 26, 2022 12:00 pm
Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem. [File Photo]

Fijians will now be able to lodge complaints about the services provided by the Fijian Elections Office during or in the lead-up to Election Day.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem highlighted this during the launch of the Elections complaints portal.

Saneem says the election exercise is huge and conducted by over 15,000 individuals who are managed by the FEO.

He adds there will be situations where people might not be happy, and the portal will help them lodge complaints.

“Some might feel that the activity that they were part of was not to their satisfaction, to that end FEO being the very transparent organization that we are, we have designed and created a portal through which a person can make a complaint on our website.”

Saneem says the portal will be used to monitor the progress of the complaint and responses will be given accordingly.

Political parties and party agents are encouraged to make use of this portal.

 

