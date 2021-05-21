Election Writ likely to be issued one year from tomorrow

The Writ for the 2022 General Election may be issued one year from tomorrow.

This has been confirmed by Fijian Electoral Commission Chair, Suresh Chandra this afternoon.

Chandra says this date is crucial as it marks the beginning of preparation for next year’s General Election.

He says preparation is expected to intensify in months to come for those who intend to contest the election and for the Fijian Elections Office.

The Electoral Commission adds that it will publish the list of polling venues for the next General Elections towards September this year.

Chandra adds that meeting with political parties has begun and the FEO will also be starting operational engagements with parties soon.

The Commission Chair says the three Electoral Bills in Parliament have been heavily scrutinized by the Committee through a nationwide public consultation.

He says once the amendments is passed in Parliament, the legal framework for the next election will become clearer for all stakeholders.

The Electoral Commission will in due course, announce its decisions on the total number of seats that will be contested in the next election.