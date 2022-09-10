Election to take place before January: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Fijian Government]

The much anticipated 2022 General Election will be conducted any day before year-end.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita program.

Bainimarama says many Fijians are curious to know the exact date of the election.

Article continues after advertisement

He told eligible voters they will cast their vote way before January 23rd, next year.

Bainimarama says the casting of votes must be conducted within 30-days after the Electoral Commission receives the last nomination.

“At the moment, we are just waiting for the President to issue the Writ of an election. In exercise of the powers issued in section 59-1 of the constitution and section 21 of the Electoral Commission and on my advice as the Prime Minister, giving commands to the Electoral Commission to course an election to be held according to the law.”

Bainimarama has also dismissed speculations made by some anti-government critics about shady plans the government has for the coming election.

He stressed that Fijians must not listen to fear-mongering rumors being shared, particularly on various social media platforms.

Bainimarama, however, stresses that Fijians living abroad will be able to cast their vote through the postal voting process, a few days before the main Election Day.

“Fijians who are living overseas and those under work contract can still vote for the representatives in parliament. However, the main important thing is one must register or update their voter cards and voter details in order to vote. Postal voting will be strictly observed a few days before the election day.”

Bainimarama says over 682, 000 Fijians have been registered to participate in the coming election.

About 8,000 names have been erased from the database after the latest figures were collated from the Turaga ni Koro and the Birth, Marriage, and Death Registry.