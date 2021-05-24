Election recruitment to begin next month

The Fijian Elections Office will begin recruiting Election Officials early as they prepare for the next General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says recruitment for post-paid positions will begin on the 1st of next month.

Saneem says this is to ensure that the FEO is election ready by 1st May 2022.

“The other reason for initiating the recruitment process now is because there is an extensive training program that has to be implemented so that every staff that is working the polling stations on Election Day or during Pre-poll is fully aware of all the procedures that have to be implemented consistently as well as efficiently. The entire election rests on the shoulders of all these officials and as such these officials must receive sufficient training and will be awarded the job based on merits.”

Saneem says applicants must ensure that once they have applied they do not breach any of the requirements for impartiality.

Successful applicants will have to demonstrate political neutrality in their role and honour the code of conduct of the FEO.

The recruitment drive will be in three-d phases and particulars can be accessed on the FEO Facebook page.