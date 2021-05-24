Election plan ready: Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office has completed its operational plan for the Writ period, laying out how the entire process will be run.

The plan covers a 40 day period from the day that the Writ of Election is issued by the President, to when the Writ is returned with all the election results.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the plan will be reviewed once more before it is given final approval.

The Writ period plan is ready. We have to have a second round of evaluations on that plan. In the FEO, when we make a plan, there is a brief lull period where we go back and reconsider, re-evaluate some of the processes that we have worked out. We’ll have a second finalization workshop in April and that’s when we can confidently start giving you dates and things.

The operational plan dictates how the FEO will execute a number of processes required under the electoral framework such as the nomination of political candidates, the ball draw for candidate numbers, applications for postal voting, the conduct of polling, and the delivery of results.

Saneem has also indicated that the Fijian Elections Office has set a target date of 20th May to be election ready.

The earliest that an election could be called is 26th May this year.