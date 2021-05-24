Home

News

Election officials told to ignore fake news

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West
April 20, 2022 5:10 am

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has advised Election Officials to not be easily swayed by fake news.

Mukesh Nand has encouraged these officials to not be influenced by outside sources such as social media, misinformation and disinformation which they will often come across until the election.

 

“On the topic of fake news and misinformation, in the recently launched Pre-Election Voter Survey by the FEO, of the 9,292 responses, 62 % had noticed fake news on social media websites while 38% did not. As expected, the majority of persons have suggested that they had come across fake news, misinformation on Facebook with Facebook being the most widely used social network in Fiji.”

Nand says it is imperative that every employee of the FEO demonstrates a greater level of responsible online behaviour.

He says they expect Election Officials to be fair, honest, impartial, hardworking, and demonstrate confidence in their line of work.

