Election officials reminded of their duties

Election officials have been reminded that they play a key role in the administration of the upcoming General Election.

Speaking during the launch of a three day Area Officers Training at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva this morning, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem told those present they had been selected on merit and as election officials they must ensure that they are fair, honest, and impartial.

Saneem also reminded them to be apolitical in the conduct of their duties.

Area Officers serve as a link between field staff and the divisional office and are responsible for the implementation of operational plans within their electoral areas.

Saneem says they invest in these trainings to ensure the highest standards can be achieved.

The training is being co-facilitated by Technical Advisors from Australia and New Zealand with more sessions to be held in July and August this year.