General Election final results to come every six hours in 2022

Final results for the 2022 General Election will be updated every six hours.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem confirms provisional results will be uploaded to the FEO Results App after 6pm on Election Day, once results start coming in.

Provisional results will be updated only until 7am the next day, after which officials results will be made available via the same app.

“Final results in the software, the results app will be available every six hours. That does not mean that we are not counting anymore. It only means that the final results are from the source – the Protocol of Results – directly entered through double-blind data entry.”

Provisional results from the various polling venues are called in once polling closes at 6pm and counting is complete. It is designed to provide an update on the progress report on how various parties have performed in the election.

The final results contained in the Protocol of Results are sent to the main count centre in Suva in a secure box, for final data entry.