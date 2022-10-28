Election Day will be Wednesday

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: FNU/Facebook]

It has once been reiterated that the General Election will be on a Wednesday.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was responding to a question asked by a Fiji National University staff member earlier today.

Sayed-Khaiyum was at the university to inaugurate the new College of Business, Hospitality and Tourism Building, Sayed-Khaiyum says the General Election will take place no later than January.

Article continues after advertisement

He, however, says that it will be the Prime Minister who will issue the writ of election.

Sayed-Khaiyum says once the writ is issued, the election will take place 45 days later.

The last date the writ can be issued is November 26, which means election will be held on January 9, 2023.