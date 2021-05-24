Home

Elders’ safety during disasters prioritized

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 23, 2021 12:48 pm

Eight representatives from elderly care homes met today to discuss ways to better prepare for natural disasters.

This is the first time stakeholders are meeting to ensure they are disaster-ready.

Social Welfare Director, Rupeni Fatiaki, says this roundtable discussion brings together several voices to ensure the safety of the older population is prioritized.

“Past experience have revealed that many times we are unprepared but not only that, older persons especially during times of disasters – their needs are often not met.”

NDMO Principal Policy Officer, Sunia Ratulevu says stakeholders should produce their individual disaster-readiness plans to suit the homes that they look after.

“We understand from a disaster-risk management perspective, we cannot plan for these groups of people, we need them to plan because we do not understand the issues that they face everyday.”

Ratulevu adds the infrastructure should withstand disasters, so those risks of having to move elders from the home at the peak of a cyclone are reduced.

 

